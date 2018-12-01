Share:

KARACHI - A general store owner was shot dead over offering resistance on a robbing bid in New Karachi locality.

Police said that the incident took place at New Karachi area near Allah Wali within the limits of Bilal Colony police station. Deceased was identified as 30-year-old Tariq, son of Siddiq. He was shot multiple times and died on the spot. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. Police officials said that the incident took place when the victim was at his general store as per routine armed men riding a motorcycle came at his shop and attempted to loot cash, cell phone and other valuables. SHO Kamal Naseem said that the armed men shot the victim when he offered resistance, adding that the armed assailants later managed to escape.

Separately, a rickshaw driver was shot dead in a firing incident in Rehri Goth in Landhi within the limits of Sukkan police station. Police officials said that deceased was identified as 20-year-old Noor Masood. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said that the rickshaw driver was killed under mysterious circumstances as the witness accounts suggested that the deceased was on rickshaw with a female passenger and a passenger was disappeared after the incident. On the other hand, victim’s family told police that deceased left the home for a mechanic shop for repairing work of his rickshaw. Police officials said that the police was investigating the case from different angles. The case was registered against unidentified persons while further investigation was underway.