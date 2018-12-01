Share:

The Sweden Embassy on Friday showcased a photo exhibition at the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority in order to highlight male role models and create a dialogue on gender equality in parenthood. The event was attended by Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi and Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson. MD Safe City Malik Ali Amir, COO Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Kamran Khan were also present on this occasion. Several young officers from PSCA, Punjab Police, and City Traffic Police were also present on this occasion. The photos and captions explored how Pakistani fathers viewed their own male role in contrast to the traditional parental role. Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson said that equal parenting has positive effects on children and parents as well as on society. “We are here today to highlight fathers who are active and share responsibilities with their spouses. This exhibition aims to travel to different cities around Pakistan with a message that an evenly involved fatherhood is a key to gender equality and so travels the child development with it,” the Ambassador said.