Share:

ISLAMABAD - The implementation of Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS), developed to curtail counterfeit mobile phone usage, would start from today.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has developed this System to discourage mobile phones theft and protect consumer interest and in line with telecom policy which has been issued by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

As per details issued here, DIRBS is a forward working solution and is designed to cater for no service interruption for all Pakistani cellular mobile service users.

All mobile devices including non-compliant that are active on cellular mobile networks within Pakistan till December 1, 2018 will remain operational and not be blocked, interrupted from mobile services.

In order to facilitate any user, currently using non-compliant mobile devices (15 digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of mobile device is not as per international standards), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority shall auto-pair all such IMEIs with their mobile numbers and they will remain operational without any service interruption.

After DIRBS implementation on December 1, 2018 any new mobile device programmed with a non-standard IMEI number will be considered as non-compliant device and shall not be allowed any mobile connectivity/service in Pakistani territory as per PTA/DIRBS regulations.

PTA has already carried out an extensive awareness campaign to educate masses on DIRBS. PTA is sending informatory SMS to all mobile subscribers to notify status of their mobile device(s) in use on Pakistani cellular mobile networks.

For all Pakistani mobile device users wishing to know status of a device can send each 15 digit IMEI number via SMS to 8484. The status of mobile device can also be checked via PTA website link www.dirbs.pta.gov.pk or by downloading DIRBS Android mobile application.

Some of methods for obtaining a mobile device IMEI include: Dial *#06# from dial pad of device and note down each 15-digit IMEI printed on device box.

IMEI is printed on inside of a device and can be viewed by removing the back cover/battery.

DIRBS system will send one of following four responses to IMEI query as explained below: 1) Compliant/PTA Approved Device: The mobile device is PTA approved and legally imported into Pakistan; 2) Device IMEI is valid: The IMEI of this mobile device is valid as it is GSMA approved, but it is not PTA approved. To facilitate such users, PTA will auto register all such IMEIs which are observed on network till December 1, 2018. Their status will be converted to compliant. A user in possession of such devices are advised to insert their local SIM card and do a voice or data activity so such Valid IMEI are observed on Pakistani mobile networks and subsequently listed within DIRBS system so user may continue to avail uninterrupted mobile services on such devices.

3) Non-compliant Devices: This is not a PTA approved mobile device as IMEI on device is either non-standard, duplicated etc. To ensure users of all such devices do not face any connectivity/service issues PTA will auto pair all such IMEIs, which are observed on mobile network till December 1, 2018, with their mobile number so device shall remain operational till useful life of device. A user in possession of such devices are advised to insert their local SIM card and do a voice or data activity so such non-compliant IMEI are observed on Pakistani mobile networks and subsequently listed within DIRBS system so user may continue to avail uninterrupted mobile services on such devices.

4) Blocked devices: The IMEI is reported as stolen and not allowed for usage/services. All mobile devices consumers are advised that from December 1, 2018 onwards they can check IMEI status of a device prior to buying/obtaining by sending each 15 digit IMEI via SMS to 8484, PTA website https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk or via DIRBS Android app and buy Compliant/PTA Approved device.