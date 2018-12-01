Share:

ASTORE - Three real brothers mysteriously died after eating dinner at their home in Angeer tehsil of Diamer district late Thursday night, local police informed on Friday. The incident occurred in Larak area where three brothers and their mother ate their dinner and after taking tea started vomitting. Their uncle, Quwat Ullah found all the four people unconscious and rushed them to DHQ hospital Chilas; however the three brothers died on the way while their mother recovered after drinking some milk.

The death of three real brothers indentified as Shalad, Shehzad and Samnat Khan saddened the whole village and people were speculating whether the brothers died due to eating poisonous food or a lizard fell into the tea they took. SP Diamer Rai Ajmal told media that there were possibilities the brothers ate poisonous food or someone purposely mixed poison in their food.

However he said a thorough investigation would be carried out into the matter.

He said samples from their stomach were sent to laboratory for test after which cause of their death would be determined.