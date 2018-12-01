Share:

OKARA - Three persons died and a woman got injured in three road accidents occurred in different areas here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Abdullah of village 4/!R was returning home on a motorcycle when an oncoming speeding truck hit and ran over him.

He died on the spot. In another incident, a police volunteer Muhammad Aslam, posted at Gogera Police Station, was on the way back home on a motorcycle when the bike rammed into a cow appeared on the road all of sudden. He died on the spot.

In yet another incident, Qasim, son of Abdus Sattar, resident of Raipur along with his relative woman was going on a motorcycle.

As he reached a bridge on Kingranwala Canal, an oncoming tractor-trolley ran over them. Qasim died on the spot while the woman got injured and was rushed to hospital. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation accordingly.