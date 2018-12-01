Share:

FIA on Friday arrested three people allegedly involved in money laundering, said spokesman for the agency here on Friday. The spokesman said the raiding team seized Rs55 million from the accused and got a case registered against them. The raid was carried out on the instructions of FIA Punjab Director Waqar Abbasi as part of agency’s efforts to curb money laundering and illegal business of Hawala and Hundi. A team of officials of FIA Gujrat and Multan was constituted to conduct raids. Inspector Mashahood Jameel of FIA Multan and his team (Inspector Numera Durrani, Israr Sahoo and Mumtaz Qureshi) conducted a raid in Qadirpur Raan near Multan, arrested Usman Ghani, Mehboob and M Nasir. An FIR has been registered against them under the anti-money laundering law.