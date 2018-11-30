Share:

Rawalpindi-A large number of leaders and activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Friday have taken out a protest rally at Kalma Chowk on Dhamial Road to press the government to release the detained TLP Chief Maulana Khadim Rizvi and other members.

The TLP managed to come on roads in large numbers despite district government imposing section 144 across the district. The protestors also demanded the government to hang Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who has been declared innocent by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a blasphemy case.

The protestors, led by TLP PP-10 Organizer Ahmed Ali Saifi, blocked Dhamial Road for traffic and chanted slogans against the Punjab government and the police for launching crackdown against TLP across the province.

The protestors triggered traffic jam on Dhamial Road, Bakra Mandi, Tahli Mohri, Dheri Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk and Misrial Road. According to details, a large number of TLP activists and leaders gathered at Dr Zahid Street after Nimaz-e-Juma from where they carried out a protest rally to Kalma Chowk.

Carrying placards, banners and posters of Maulana Khadim Rizvi, the TLP Head, the protestors were chanting slogans against the government for arresting TLP activists to sabotage their November 25 procession in Faizabad. A heavy contingent of police also reached at Kalma Chowk which stopped the protestors from proceeding towards Chungi Number 22. The speakers including TLP PP-10 Organizer Ahmed Ali Saifi asked the government to put her name on Exit Control List. “We are out to protect the Namoos of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and will not hesitate to render any type of sacrifice,” said Ahmed Ali Saifi. He said the detention Khadim Hussain Rizvi did their moral high and they would continue their struggle against freedom of Asia Bibi. He asked the government to release Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other detained activists of TLP otherwise they would expand their protest to every nook and corner of the country. Till the filing of this report, police had not been allowing the protectors marching towards Chungi Number 22.