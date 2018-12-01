Share:

Punjab Government Friday transferred and posted officers. As per details, Deputy Secretary (DS) I&C Wing S&GAD Shahid Ismail was transferred and posted as Energy department DS. OSD Amir Hussain Ghazi was posted as DS I&C Wing S&GAD while awaiting posting Roman Burana was posted as Finance Department DS. Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock Saleem Khalid was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Transport. Shahid Imran Marth Deputy Director Rawalpindi Development Authority was transferred and posted as ADC Revenue Attock. ADCG Mushtaq Hussain Faisalabad was transferred and posted as Vehari ADC Revenue. Waqar Hussain Khan, District Monitoring Officer Hafizabad was transferred and posted as collector consolidation Faisalabad.