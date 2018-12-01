Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and South Central University for Nationalities China have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the area of academia and research.

The MoU was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa and the Chinese university Vice President Zhao Xiashan on the behalf of President Prof Li Jinlin at Syndicate Room, UAF.

It was agreed upon for collaborating exchange/study abroad programs for students. The both parties will also exchange research materials in the field of mutual interest. They will also arrange the joint training, workshops and the exchange of teaching, academic staff, undergraduate, graduates students, scientific material and educational programs.

Talking to the delegation, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal said Pakistan China Economic Corridor would bring the prosperity in the regions. He said that both countries were enjoying excellent bilateral ties on brotherhood, and neighbourhood.

He said that academic ties with Chinese universities were boosted up to get benefit from each other's experience. He said Chinese universities were proving their mettle globally in every filed. He said UAF Chinese Confucius Institute had been established at the UAF that was a step towards bring people of both countries come closer through language and learning.

He said that the institute also enabled students and teaching community to learn Chinese to win scholarships in China in many fields of education. He said that 35 faculty members of the UAF had completed their degrees from China. He said that the collaborated work would help learn from each other's experiences.

Prof Dr Ashfaq Chatha, Director External Linkages Dr Raheed Ahmed, Dr Fahad Rasul and other notables were present on the occasion.