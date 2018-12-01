Share:

GUJRAT - As many as 40 faculty members from various departments of the University of Gujrat (UoG) are attending a three-day workshop to learn innovative teaching techniques with a view to promoting the culture of research and academic excellence.

The three-day workshop titled “Towards Innovative Teaching at Higher Education” is organised by the varsity’s Human Resources Development Centre at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

The workshop will focus on the current innovative trends and techniques being used in the higher education sector worldwide. Dean Social Sciences Prof Dr Fauzia Maqsood in her speech as the chief guest highlighted significance of innovative teaching in the modern era and termed it as the stepping stone towards achieving our national goal of development and progress.

Director QEC and Chairperson Education department Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal and senior academic Dr Sher Zaman are among the resource persons of the workshop. She said that the current series of teachers training workshops is an important initiative launched by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik who wants to further strength the UoG faculty development programme. Director HRDC Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan discussed the pivotal role of the professional training in the promotion and development of skills and abilities of the faculty.

“It will definitely go a long in achieving the target of excellence at the research and academic and research fronts,” he said.