JARANWALA: A woman along with her minor daughter was found strangled to death in their house here on Friday. The victim family, resident of Jaranwala, said that they broke opened door of the room when the woman did not come out despite repeated knocks and calls. They said that they woman and her two-year-old daughter were found dead lying in their bed. The bodies were shifted to hospital where medico-legal report confirmed that the two were strangled to death. The police registered a case and started investigation.–INP