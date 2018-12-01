Share:

LAHORE - A 30-year-old doctor was found dead in the hostel’s washroom in Qila Gujjar Singh police precincts on early Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified by police as Muzammil, who was under-training at the Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The resident of Multan was staying at the hostel for the last couple of months. One of his colleagues told the police that Dr Muzammil went to the washroom to take a bath after the morning walk but did not return. The hostel administration contacted the police after they witnessed his body in the washroom. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. The police were investigating the death.