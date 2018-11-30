Share:

LOS ANGELES-Zayn Malik will release his second album on December 14. The 25-year-old singer - who left boy band One Direction in 2015 - dropped his debut solo album ‘Mind of Mine’ in March 2016, and over two years later, he’s announced plans for his second record to be released in two weeks’ time. Titled ‘Icarus Falls’, Zayn revealed the album’s release date on Twitter on Friday morning, when he posted a 22-second clip of a new track called ‘Rainberry’.

‘Icarus Falls’ will feature a whopping 27 tracks and will include the songs Zayn has released over the past months including ‘Let Me’, ‘Sour Diesel’, ‘Entertainer’, and ‘Fingers’.

The album also includes his two recent collaborations, ‘No Candle No Light’ which features Nicki Minaj, and ‘Too Much’, featuring Timberland. Meanwhile, Zayn revealed earlier this year that the rollout of tracks from his second album would be different from anything any other artist has ever done.