Share:

ISLAMABAD - Country Director Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges by Government of Pakistan Selahattin Batur said that The National Olympiad is a medium for exchange of academic culture to strengthen bond between management and administration, teachers, and students across different private and government schools of Pakistan. He stated that in order to motivate students, we have arranged Maarif Inter Schools Math Olympiad (MISMO) 2019, which is a unique competition and provides a great chance for the students of Grade 5 to 8 to show their incredible potential in Mathematics and get rewarded by the institution.

Bugra Ozler Country Coordinator Academic and Education was coordinator for this mega event. While talking to media, he told that position holders from 5th to 8th grade shall be awarded with prizes among top position holders from all regions like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Multan and Peshawar. Hasene Selamet Campus Director of Pak-Turk Maarif H-8 in her welcome address said that more than 16,000 students participated in this Math Olympiad across Pakistan.

The “Al-Khwarizmi of Pakistan” is the title which will be awarded to the National level winner of 8th grade under the pursuit of the legacy inherited by one of the greatest mathematicians of the Muslim history, she added This competition was held in 36 exam centres of Pak-Turk schools across 20 major cities of Pakistan, and hundreds of faculty members of school gave complete duties.

The mission of contributing knowledge centric environment enriched with moral values will become a flagship reference to success stories achieved by the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Pakistan.