ISLAMABAD - The passengers escaped a major mishap, while two sustained injuries when an electric poll fell on a van at Islamabad Airport on Saturday.

According to details, due to negligence of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), an electric poll fell on a passenger van parked in parking of the New Islamabad Airport.

Two including driver of the van were injured in the incident. The CAA started the repair work without precautionary measures, which resulted in the mishap. However, the CAA instead of admitting its blunder started pressurising the driver of van to confess the fault.