LONDON - Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey poured coffee for those waiting in line at the opening of the Choose Love Pop up shop in London. The actress, 46, smiled and chatted to the shoppers queuing outside the Covent Garden Help Refugees shop, before telling Sky News the Pop up’s concept is ‘wonderful’ and ‘warm’. Lena held a large cafetiere and handed out disposable coffee cups emblazoned with the Choose Love logo. Lena, who played Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones, said the shop was ‘gorgeous’ when she spoke to Sky News. The shop’s customers are able to buy blankets, shoes or tents for refugees who have just arrived in new countries, or food and education for those who have asylum.

The actress wore a Choose Love hoodie over a T-shirt and cozy winter undergarment, pulling on the sleeves so they covered her hands as she handed out hot drinks on Friday. Of the store which will be open until Christmas Eve, she said: ‘It’s a beautiful concept. You come in to Choose Love store which is gorgeous. ‘You can get a hot cup of coffee and you can buy anything from blankets to warm winter shoes for kids, for adults.” “You leave with nothing apart from knowing that you have done something wonderful for someone who really needed it.’You can choose between things that help people on arrival which is really difficult obviously.”

“You can choose to help people settle when they have found asylum. You can help educate children. You keep people warm, fed and give them choices.” London Mayor Sadiq Khan, 49, actress Carey Mulligan, 34, and comedian Aisling Bea, 35, also helped out to support the world’s only store that sells products and services for refugees across the world.