Share:

rawalpindi - Admission into 15 subjects of MS and MPhil has been started in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi. According to university management, applications regarding admission will be received till December 23. These admissions have been offered in the subjects including Bio technology, Computer science, English, Urdu, Economics, Education, Islamic studies, mechanical science and anthropology.

The classes will be started by the end of January while the aspirants of admission will be required to file non-returnable pay order of Rs1,200 along with admission forms.