NEW YORK - Apple says it is taking “a deeper look” at how it handles disputed borders. Ukraine criticised the tech giant for showing Crimea as part of Russia’s territory on its Maps and Weather apps. An Apple spokeswoman says the company follows international and domestic laws and the change, which is only for users in Russia, had been made because of new legislation there. Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 was condemned by much of the international community. In a statement, Apple stressed: “We have not made any changes to Apple Maps regarding Crimea outside of Russia. We review international law as well as relevant US and other domestic laws before making a determination in labelling on our Maps and make changes if required by law.”