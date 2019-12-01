Share:

LAHORE - At-Tahur Ltd, purveyor of Pakistan’s leading milk brand Prema, has been conferred with ‘Brand of the Year Award 2019’ for the Best Milk and Yogurt category, by The Brands Foundation. ‘Brand of the Year Award’ is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognized as a leader in its industry segment based on current year market standing and consumer preference. Being conferred this reward is a recognition that Prema is the most trusted and preferred brand based on market survey, popularity and strong market standing. Prema was established in 2007 and has been in successful operations for over 11 years. They are the market leader in fresh pasteurized milk and yogurts on account of their immaculate quality. In fact, Supreme Court sought report in “Civil Petition No. 2374-L/2016 and C.M.A.NO.2702-L/2016” clearly observed that “Except Prema Milk, all other samples are found to be unfit for human consumption”. The company is very progressive in introducing healthy, pure and hygienic dairy offerings.

Currently they have a suite of 23 SKUs with butter being the latest. The company philosophy is very simple and profoundly envisioned in its vision statement “To be the best consumer brand on account of superior quality”.

Company believes that it has a moral obligation to provide consumers with nothing but pure products!