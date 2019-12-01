Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The body of a lawyer who was killed in an incident of firing in Ahmedpur East has been handed over to his heirs here.

The spokesman for police said that according to the postmortem report, the victim received bullet in his head that caused his death on the spot.

The police, while quoting preliminary information, said that a man knocked the door of the house of the lawyer and asked him to come outside. “The moment the lawyer came out of his home, the assailant opened indiscriminate fire at him and managed to escape from the scene,” the police said.

Police have lodged a case against the accused, while probe was in process till the filing of this report.