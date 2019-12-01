Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan on Saturday directed the administrative officers to work diligently and act in good faith in order to improve governance and public service delivery in the province. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Saturday. While speaking on this occasion, the Chief Secretary said that officers should perform their duties without any fear in accordance with law for improving performance of departments, timely completion of development projects, and providing relief to the common man. “You should seek guidance from seniors if you face any difficulty,” he added. The chief secretary also asked the officers to keep doors of their offices open for the public to resolve their problems. He also issued directions to administrative secretaries to conduct field visit of districts and submit a report on regular basis. He mentioned that bureaucracy in Punjab is held in high esteem and a majority of officers are performing their functions in a very professional manner. He said that it is top priority of the government to address the problems of the common man and no negligence would be tolerated in this important matter.