LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on ‘World Aids Day’ has said that HIV (AIDS) was a fatal disease so that Punjab Government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with the AIDS.

He said that this deadly disease could be avoided only by adopting a positive attitude of living a healthy life. He laid stress on devising comprehensive strategy to fend off AIDS.

The CM said that launching a campaign on social media besides print and electronic media regarding the preventive measure was the prime need of the time.

Usman Buzdar said that joint efforts of civil society and social organizations were required to prevent HIV as this menace could only be controlled through collective measures.

Punjab government is evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with HIV, he said adding that centers were working for providing treatment including free consultation, diagnoses.

He said that facility of free medicines and medical tests to the patients were available, under Punjab AIDS control programme. December 1 has been celebrating as World AIDS Day since 1988. A total of 37.9 million people living with HIV at the end of 2018, reported the World Health Organisation.

79 percent received testing, 62 percent received treatment, and 53 percent had achieved suppression of the HIV virus with reduced risk of infecting others.

This year the theme for the World Aids Day 2019 is “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Community by Community”

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said masses had rejected the elements practising politics of chaos as they were not sincere with the country. The chief minister said such elements had been exposed badly before the people.

Usman Buzdar said the rejected politicians should read the writing on the wall and shun the negative politics.

He said the development of the country and prosperity of its people was objective of the present government.

He said the PTI government had pulled the country out of economic crisis and the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would come up to the public expectations.

The chief minister said the government had put the country on right direction and it was moving towards durable development. People of the country had given five years mandate to PTI and government would complete its tenure, he added. He said those hatching conspiracies for destabilizing the country would not succeed. He said corruption of the previous governments had made all the institutions insolvent. Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled the giants of corruption and the country would be free from corruption under his leadership, he added.

CM Buzdar said the PTI government has protected farmers’ rights by increasing the support prices of sugarcane and wheat crops. He said the government fixed per maund price of wheat and sugarcane at Rs1365 and Rs190, respectively.

The previous government exploited the farmers by not increasing the support prices of these two major crops, he added. The PTI government is farmers’ friendly and support prices are enhanced after many years. This would grant full reward to farmers of their hard work. Punjab will be prosperous when its farmers will be rich, he added. The government will protect farmers’ rights and no one will be allowed to exploit them. Farmers are my brothers and protection of their rights is my responsibility.