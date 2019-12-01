Share:

Lahore - The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has held its 53rd convocation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. CPSP President Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry in his welcome address shared the achievements of the college with the participants.

“The national institution had become a symbol of recognition and integrity of the country,” he said, adding that more than 24,000 fellows and 10,000 members of the college are playing their role in healthcare service delivery.

He continued: “Around 24,000 training doctors will bridge the gap of medics in future. The CPSP is sending its trainees to Ireland and the UK for training and exposure to world class institutions for the last five years. These trainees will surely serve the nation on their return.”

Prof Khalid Masood, Senior Vice President of CPSP, administered the oath to the new fellows and members. He expressed hope that the new fellows and members will spend their lives in serving the humanity as per their oath. A total of 556 doctors were awarded fellowships and four were awarded memberships in Health Professions Education. The chief guest of the convocation Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain praised the meritorious services and achievements of the college. He declared it an exemplary institution.

He also talked about the ethics of profession and urged new specialist doctors to serve ailing people. He awarded gold medals to four toppers and membership in (health professions education). Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, Prof. Aamer Zaman Khan, Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Prof Muhammad Asghar Butt, Prof Muhammad Tayyab, Prof GhulamMujtaba, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali from Punjab, Prof Syed Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, Vice President, Prof Muhammad Masroor, Prof Ambreen Afzal, Prof Shahid Pervez, Prof Abbas Memon from Sindh, Prof WaqarAlam Jan, Prof Jehangir Khan from KPK, Prof. Aisha Siddiqa from Quetta, representative of Armed Forces Maj Gen Shehla M Baqai, Maj Mazhar Ishaq and Maj Gen Farrukh Saeed along with heads of medical institutions were present.