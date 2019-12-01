Share:

SIALKOT - A local cricketer Luqman Butt, 26, was tortured to death by rival team’s cricketer over a match dispute during a cricket match at Uggoki Model Town Ground in Uggoli near Sialkot here on Saturday. According to local police, two local cricket teams were playing cricket match there, when rival team’s players started quarrelling with rival player Luqman Butt. Later, accused Zeeshan and some other players started beating Luqman with bats. They also hit his head with bats, due to which, he received severe head injuries. He fell down and died on the pitch. Accused fled away from the spot. Heirs of the victim staged a protest by placing dead body on a local road, demanding early arrest of the accused. The police shifted dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here for autopsy. The police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.