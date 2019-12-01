Share:

LONDON - David Beckham was slapped with a parking ticket outside his London gym on Friday. The former footballer was pictured returning to his Land Rover Defender where he found a ticket on his windscreen. The ticket comes amid a troubling week for the star and his wife Victoria, with both their companies suffering financial losses.

The ticket comes days after it was reported that profits from the star’s company DB Ventures halved over the span of a year, from £23.2 million in 2017 to £11.5 million in 2018. David’s wife Victoria’s eponymous fashion business meanwhile has plunged almost £36 million into the red after making losses of £12.5 million last year.

David was seen clutching what appeared to be the ticket But it’s not all woe: the couple were ranked 372 on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List, with a combined wealth of some £355 million and were named among Britain’s 50 biggest taxpayers in The Sunday Times Tax List. David has endorsement arrangements with brands including Pepsi, Samsung, H&M, Haig whisky and Adidas which give him a cut of rising sales.

The dad of four didn’t look too concerned by his ticket, picking it up and climbing into the driver’s seat The Beckhams’ property portfolio includes a £31.5 million mansion in West London and a lavish £6 million country abode in the Cotswolds. They recently sold their Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles in an off-market deal for more than £25 million.