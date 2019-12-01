Share:

KARACHI - Dr Sania Nishtar, special assistant to the prime minister on social protection and poverty alleviation, met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House on Saturday. At the meeting, she informed the governor about the Ehsaas programme and said the programme was benefiting the masses. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issues clear directions to ensure that the programme should benefit purely the deserving people for rapid reduction in poverty in the country. She said that provision of basic human needs was the government’s top priority.

Dr Sania said the private sector had contributed to success of the Ehsaas programme and it was ready to cooperate fully.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauded Dr Sania efforts and said that people should be included in the programme without discrimination. The vision of the present government is to provide maximum facilities to people so that their quality of life can improve, he said.