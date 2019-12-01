Share:

KARACHI - Engro Fertilizers Limited has been presented with yet another accolade in the light of its valid Protect & Sustain certificates and participation in IFA’s recent safety, environment, and energy benchmarks. IFA’s new President Mostafa Terrab presented Nadir S. Qureshi, CEO Engro Fertlizers Ltd, with a symbolic Gold Medal at Annual Strategic Forum held in Paris-Versailles at the IFA General Meeting. Engro Fertilizer Ltd’s entry in this leadership category by securing this medal exhibits its utmost priority on plant’s safety and adherence to top quartile standards pertaining to safety standards, environmental stewardship and energy efficiency. The Gold Medal recognizes the commitment of the Company to operate at globally acclaimed standards of safety, environmental compliance and energy efficiency. On receiving the award, Nadir Salar Qureshi, CEO Engro Fertilizers, stated: “We are honoured to be recognised by the IFA for excellence in safety, environmental compliance and energy efficiency.

This award is a testament to the phenomenal work our team in Daharki does and the care and dedication they demonstrate in their work every day.”

Last year, Engro Fertilizers achieved excellence level (Rating 4) from DuPont-USA in “Occupational Health & Industrial Hygiene Systems”, and a top-notch rating in “Process Safety Management (PSM) from DuPont in an external audit conducted by world renowned experts in safety and OHIH systems & standards. Engro Fertilizers Ltd also had a successful surveillance audit of IMS and the IFA-Protect & Sustain certification.