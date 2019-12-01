Share:

KARACHI - A group of 19 junior diplomats from 14 countries called on Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Chief Minister’s House on Saturday.

According to a press statement, the group is attending the 27th Junior Diplomatic Course at the Foreign Service Academy. The course participants are from Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea, Iran, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nepal, Nigeria, Palestine and Tunisia.

Welcoming the junior diplomats, Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that investment environment in Sindh is turning conducive due to the steps taken by the Sindh government to restore law and order in the province. He said the Sindh province is rich in natural resources of coal, wind corridor, coastal belt and the agricultural system.

“The Sindh government is setting up many Special Economic Zones (SEZs),” he said.

“In addition to these, we have given a free hand to the private sector to set up their own SEZs where the government will help in legal matters, land acquisition and provision of utilities,” said the CS Sindh.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah further stated that Sindh’s Public Private Partnership is a successful model and the province is producing 660 MW electricity from the Thar coal.