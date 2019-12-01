Share:

ZAHEDAN - Head of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Organisation in Iran’s Sistan and Balochistan province Nader Mirashkar has said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on border cooperation has been signed between Iran and Pakistan at the seventh meeting of Joint Border Trade Committee (JBTC) concluded here in Zahidan on Saturday. “Negotiations with the Pakistani delegation were held in Zahedan for two days in a friendly atmosphere,” Mirashkar told IRNA. He said that Sistan and Balochistan in Iran and Balochistan province in Pakistan had a special role in the economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. In this case, issues such as the study of electronic systems and inter-system exchanges, transportation and the development of rail and land infrastructure were discussed, said the Head of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Organization in Sistan and Balochistan province. He added that allocation of preferential tariffs for 60 Iranian and 60 Pakistani goods was also examined in the meeting between the two sides. According to official sources, the meeting, held every year, discussed issues, requirements, opportunities and related affairs to ease trade between the two neighbouring countries.

IRAN TO ISSUE E-VISAS TO PAKISTANIS

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the federal capital and its consulates elsewhere in Pakistan have decided to launch e-visa service for Pakistani nationals today (Sunday) to promote people to people contact and tourism. Talking to IRNA, DHM at the Iranian Embassy Mohammad Sorkhabi said that the purpose of issuing electronic visas was to facilitate the movement of Pakistani citizens to the various Iranian cities; to promote tourism, and especially to strengthen the business ties between the two states. “Every year hundreds of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iran for pilgrimage to the holy sites in Mashhad and Qom,” he added. Earlier Pakistan had also decided to provide a visa on arrival facility to the citizens of 48 countries, including Iran.