Usually Pakistan take another step and show to the world that the minority are full rights to do anything, and take step to revival peace between two countries. The corridor is intended to allow religious devotees from India to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, 4.7 kilometres from the Pakistan-India border, without a visa confirm PM Imran Khan in a tweet today.

Its now upto India to take some responsibility and also give rights to the Muslims and the other minorities, as well as lift the curfew in IJK.

USAMA RAFIQ,

Lakki Marwat.