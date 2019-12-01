Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints and AOS Polo Team carved out contrastive triumphs in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday. In the first match of the day, Master Paints outperformed PBG/S&R 7-2. Raja Jalal Arslan and Mariano Regal were the top scorers from the winning side with a hat-trick each while Bilal Haye converted one. From the losing side, Tom Brodie and Lt Col Omer Minhas hit one goal each. Master Paints started the match with a field goal to take 1-0 lead while they added two more goals in the second chukker to enhance their lead to 3-0. The hard-fought third chukker saw Master Paints making their presence felt and banging in a brace to make it 3-2. But Master Paints once again started playing aggressively and slammed in two more goals to stretch their lead to 5-2. In the fourth and last chukker, the winning side thrashed two more goals to win the match 7-2. In the second match of the day, AOS Polo Team defeated Barry’s by 7-5. Raja Samiullah fired in fabulous five goals while Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace. From the losing side, Ernesto Trotz struck two goals while Agha Musa, Nafees Barry and Omar Asjad Malhi hit one goal apiece.

Both the teams fought well in the first chukker but Barry’s took a slight 3-2 edge over AOS by the end of the chukker.

AOS struck the only goal of the second chukker to equalise the score at 3-all. AOS then played comparatively better polo and slammed in two goals against one by Barry’s to have 5-4 lead. The fourth and last chukker was identical to the third one as AOS once again struck a brace against one by Barry’s to win the match by 7-5.