KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the vintage car rally will help boost Pakistan’s positive image in the world, promote tourism and strengthen other sectors.

“The growing interest of foreign tourists in Pakistan is a clear proof that cultural, social, sports and other positive activities are on the rise in the country. Due to the best economic policy of the present government, the economy had stabilized and soon people would start to get relief in this regard,” he said.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at Governor’s House at the concluding ceremony of the vintage car rally organised by the Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the governor said that increase in the prices of tomatoes was due to the delay in harvest. Now that the crop is ready, the prices of tomatoes are declining.

To a question about the sit-in, the governor said that the sit-in had reached its logical end. People rejected all plans of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

To another question about the foreign funding case, Ismail said that PTI was the only party in the country whose accounts were audited every year.

Earlier, the president of the Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan met the governor at Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, club member Tauqir Sultan said the rally was being organized for the last 30 years, but it was being organized annually for the last 10 years.

The rally begins in Karachi and ends in Khyber and vice versa every year. This year, people from Malaysia, Germany, Korea, China and other countries participated in the rally.

Earlier, the annual car rally showed up at Mazar-i-Quaid. Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and people from different walks of life accorded a warm welcome to the participants in spectacular Khyber to Karachi Annual Classic Car Rally 2019.

The K to K or Khyber to Karachi Classic Car Rally began its journey on Friday, November 22, from Torkham Border.