ISLAMABAD - A three-day mega event Millennial Model United Nations (MMUN) 2019 was officially declared open at the Flagship Millennium College I/9-3 Campus, Islamabad here, said a press release.

More than 1,200 students from across Pakistan participated in this mega event. The MMUN 2019 is the outcome of the aspirant students of Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad.

The opening ceremony was presided over by H.E Rolf M Hey Holmboe, Ambassador of the Royal Danish Embassy and Founder Chairman of The Millennium Education, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI. Principal Millennium College I-9/3 Campus Muneeze Muzaffar, in her introductory speech expressed the fact that the purpose of this intellectual exercise is to foster teamwork, encourage workforce, engage the youth of Pakistan in the most organised scholastic event which is recognised worldwide.

Ambassador Rolf M. Hey Holmboe in his speech to the delegates expressed his pleasure to witness the event and stressed that education is the best investment concerning the future of the country. He further included that Denmark and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral friendly and economic cooperation and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

The opening ceremony started with the patriotic speech from CEO Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and then some spectacular performances by the millennials where they presented medleys and tableaus to highlight the great cause of Jammu and Kashmir and become the voice of the Kashmiri people. The CEO said the entire youth is against the Indian oppression and pledges that their sacrifices for the freedom struggle will not go wasted.

He urged on the need to resolve the conflict through peace and dialogue and committed in influencing the youth to start a petition against the atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and present it to the United Nations. He said the educated youth can play a significant role in sensitising the international community about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute. He further said Kashmir issue is an international dispute and therefore the world community as a whole should play its role to resolve it peacefully.

The event is an amalgamation of different cultures and the delegates who travel nationwide to win a memorable experience. It is a platform on which student delegates from across the country have registered as the forum allows them to prove their mettle within the domain of diplomatic debate and policy making.

The culture of the Model United Nations Conferences has spread at a rapid pace throughout the world, and today, MUN is being taught as a course in some parts of the world. Students at Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad understand that in the near future, the focus of intellectuals of the world would be shifted from specialised knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual.

The talented students go through rigorous sessions of debates with their manqué mindset, speak to promote and support international cooperation to achieve development for all. The MMUN 2019 Committee, expressed that The Millennium Education is all about opportunities, excitement, exhilaration and excellence. Once again, the millennials take the lead and initiated an important opportunity to develop the horizon of the students, who in the next proceeding years would harness the reins of the government.

The MMUN 2019, Conference marked the opening for the inspiration for the youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty and peace for all. The conference opened opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process and delegates will not only be learning about the UN system or global affairs from a textbook, they will be living their learning.