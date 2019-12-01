Share:

MULTAN - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan has sent a list of 39 proclaimed offenders to immigration officials at airports all over the country. According to NAB sources, the authorities concerned have been requested to immediately arrest the suspects upon their arrival or departure at any airport. However, no one has been detained as yet. The list includes names and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers of the offenders and their arrest warrants have also been issued. The airports which have been forwarded the data are Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Islamabad International Airport, Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, Faisalabad International Airport, Multan International Airport, Quetta International Airport and Sialkot International Airport.