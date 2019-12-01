Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted an intelligence-based operation near Pasni in Balochistan province and seized approximately 1200 Kg of hashish.According to the officials of Pakistan Navy, the narcotics were being transported to a foreign destination through sea. The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for further disposal, said a press release issued by ISPR-Navy on Saturday. The successful execution of the operation against narcotics smuggling is the result of effective monitoring/surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of country’s sea/coastline for any unlawful activities, said the officials. Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication, they added.