Share:

KANDHKOT - Two people were gunned down during a clash between two Jakhrani tribes in the jurisdiction of Kandhkot Police Station on Saturday.

Police said that Abdul Qadir (25) and Shah Gul (32) were shot dead in Khershah village.

Later, their bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital by the local police for completion of legal formalities. Police said killings were the result of an old feud between two Jakhrani clans. No case had been registered till filling of this report on Saturday night.