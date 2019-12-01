Share:

LAHORE - The OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament will roll into action here from December 10.

This was announced by Chairman Tournament Committee Malik Sajjad Akbar during a press conference held here at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Also present on the occasion were Tournament’s Senior Vice President Shafi Ullah Khan, Patron-in-Chief MPA Neelam Hayat, OTC Chairman Malik Hayat, Former Test Cricketerer Shahid Nazeer and Muhammad Khalil. Malik Sajjad said that the tournament will be contested at LCCA ground. “The purpose of conducting this tournament is to make club cricket functional and result-oriented. More than 400 players of under-23 will be exhibiting their prowess during the event. Former Test cricketers, former ICC umpires and PCB officials are the part of this prestigious tournament,” he added.

SVP Malik Shafi Ullah said the credit of conducting such a high-level club cricket tournament goes to former Faisalabad District Cricket Association Secretary Ijaz Farooq, who suggested us the best plan to host this event in a successful manner. “All the participating teams will be provided the best facilities and they are not charged any entry fee.”

MPA Neelam Hayat lauded the OTC for taking a big step towards promotion of club cricket, which will certainly provide ample opportunities to the youngsters to show their potential at such a big platform and earn good name for them and their clubs. “I appreciate Malik Sajjad and his entire team for such a big initiative for our youth, which is future of our country.”