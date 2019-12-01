Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot District Health Authority CEO Muhammad Asghar has said that the experiment of starting OPD evening shift in all the four THQ Civil Hospitals and all the six rural health centres (RHCs) has met with great success.

He said that 6,000 patients have been checked and treated in the three weeks after the launch of this OPD evening shift and the number of these OPD patients was increasing day by day here. CEO added that Sialkot health department had started this OPD Evening Shift in November 2019 there for providing better medical and health facilities there to the local people at local level here.

DHO (HR) Sialkot Dr Muhammad Javed Sahi said that the early start of this OPD evening shift for the Out-door Patients was the dire needed and the demand of the day. He said that this evening shift was started in four THQ Civil Hospitals in Daska, Sambrial, Kotli Loharaan and Pasrur and in all the six rural health centres (RHCs) Jaamkey Cheema, Chawinda, Kalaaswala, Satrah, Begowala and Kahliyaan (from 02:00 pm to 08:00 pm) daily where, the local patients could also get the better medical and health facilities at local level.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Muhammad Ikhlaq has said that Punjab government has allocated special development funds of Rs2 billion for the dualization and reconstruction of the dilapidated and shabby main Sialkot-Pasrur Road.

Addressing a meeting, the provincial minister assured that the tendering of the mega project would be held on December 20, 2019 while its construction work will begin in the first week of January 2020.

He said that the government was committed to provide better means of communication.

Provincial Minister revealed that the tendering process has also been completed by the Municipal Corporation (SMC) for patchworks of as many as 14 inter-city roads in Sialkot city with total cost of Rs. 17 million as well.

Visit: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) President and CEO Arshad Malik will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Dec 02,2019(Monday).

He will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held there at SCCI.