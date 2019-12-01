Share:

In a new development on Sunday, the organizers of the Student Solidarity March on Friday told social media that first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against them.

Under sedition laws, it appears that the police is attempting to make arrests against those involved with the country's largest student political gathering in years.

Ammar Ali Jaan, the sociologist who is one of the organizers named in the FIR, said on Twitter: "We have been nominated in an FIR. We met Governor who assured us of support. Ministers tweeted in our support. Protestors gathered & dispersed peacefully."

He added:" Do we even have a govt in our country? Can we trust anybody's words? We are peaceful citizens & will remain undeterred."

One of the suspects nominated is Iqbal Khan, who gave a speech to the protesters in Lahore during the march. Khan is the father of Mashal Khan, a student who was lynched to his death for alleged blasphemy in the Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan.

It is unclear what role, if any, Iqbal Khan had to play in the organization of the march.

This development came after government ministers Shireen Mazari and Chaudhary Fawad had already expressed their support of the fundamental demand that the students made in the march: the legalisation of student unions. Even Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan's People Party, expressed his support of the key demands the protesters made. However, neither the federal nor Sindh governments have made any attempts to initiate the process of lifting the ban on student unions.

The nomination of organizers in an FIR indicates that many in the government are not in favor of political movements like that of the Student Solidarity March.