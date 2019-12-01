Share:

ISLAMABAD - Approving the summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the government on Saturday reduced the prices of oil products by up to Rs2.9 per litre for the month of December. The Ogra had recommended a cut by Rs2.40 per litre (1.9 percent) in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) for the month of December, 2019, Re0.25 per litre (0.2 percent) in the price of petrol, Rs2.9 per liter (3.4 percent) in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Rs0.83 per liter (or 0.9 percent) in the price of Kerosene Oil. Now petrol price will come down from Rs114.24 per liter to Rs113.99 per liter, of High Speed Diesel will drop to Rs125.01 per liter from Rs127.41 per liter, LDO price will be reduced to Rs82.43 per liter from Rs85.33 per liter while that of Kerosene Oil will come down from Rs97.18 to Rs96.35 per liter. It is worth mentioning here that the government is charging 17 percent General Sales Tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from it, the government is also collecting petroleum levy (PL) on these products which is taken from consumers. Currently, the government is charging Rs18 per liter petroleum levy on HSD, Rs15 on petrol, Rs6 on Kerosene Oil and Rs3 on LDO.