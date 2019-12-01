Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday took a notice of suspending Dr Tafseer from Services Hospital. They have sought report from specialised health and medical education secretary into the matter. They ordered to immediately restore Dr Tafseer on his post. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also directed to hold an impartial inquiry into the suspension. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of death of a citizen in Kallar Syedan, sought a report from CPO Rawalpindi.

In a statement issued here, the CM directed to conduct investigation of the incident. The CM also directed for legal as well as departmental action against the responsible police officials.

Buzdar said the law was equal for everyone and no one was above the law, adding “No one would be allowed to take law into his hand.”

He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

Moreover, on the instructions of Chief Minister, a special team has been constituted led by the SSP (Investigation). Two police officials have been arrested after registering case against them.