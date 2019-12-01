Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened Council of Common Interests (CCI) to meet on December 11 to deliberate on ten-point agenda, sources said.

According to official sources, the CCI will give its approval to the results of the national census conducted in 2017.

The meeting will also review the issue relating to collection of taxes particularly the General Sales Tax (GST) in the wake of 18th constitutional amendment.

The meeting will also deliberate on the funding issue of federal government projects relating to health and population as well as transfer of EOBI staff to the provinces.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to highlight its point of view on all important issues at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting scheduled for December 11.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, being a member of the CCI, geared up the interprovincial coordination department on Thursday to make necessary preparations for the meeting by arranging summaries of the issues to be taken up.

They will include the 1991 Water Accord, energy policy and return of the withholding tax deducted by the FBR directly from the provincial excise department’s account.

According to Article 154 of the Constitution, the CCI should meet at least once in 90 days but it was not convened since November 2018, as such problems confronted by the Sindh government piled up.

The chief minister also asked his cabinet members and the secretary concerned to submit their detailed cases in his secretariat and he would hold another meeting to firm up his recommendations for the CCI meeting.

After receiving the CCI meeting agenda, the chief minister presided over a preparatory meeting on Thursday and reviewed the items on the list said the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) had issued an NOC for the installation of a 25MW hydropower project located on Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal in October 2019.

The provincial government is of the view that Irsa is not a competent forum to issue such an NOC, therefore the matter should be taken up in the CCI.

By virtue of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the Sindh Assembly has passed The Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Act, 2014 and The Sindh Employees Old-Age Benefits Act, 2014, therefore both Workers Welfare Ordinance of 1976 and the Old-Age Benefits Act, 1976 have been repealed to the extent of Sindh.