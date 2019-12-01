Share:

LONDON - Despite rumours of a feud between the royal couples, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet message for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the birth of their newborn baby son. The kind words came after months of reported royal in-fighting among the couples. However, royal experts believe the birth of Baby Sussex will help mend any royal rift that remains.

Christmas won’t be the same without the two princes together.

A friend of the British royals recently claimed to Closer Weekly that Prince William will miss his younger brother Prince Harry for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham, their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s estate.

However, the pal insisted the 37-year-old believes the 35-year-old deserves some quality time with Meghan Markle and their son Archie. “William and [his wife] Kate [Middleton] are somewhat relieved that they won’t be at Sandringham,” alleged the insider. “William does, however, feel that it’ll be strange not having his brother around.” According to the outlet, Harry only missed one other Christmas with the British royals in 2012 when he was stationed in Afghanistan.

Harry is said to be looking forward to celebrating Archie’s first Christmas with the Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 38. The pal claimed Harry and Markle will likely split the next six weeks between England and Los Angeles where the former American actress’ mother, Doria Ragland, resides.

“Meghan misses her mom like crazy and can’t wait to spend quality time with her,” the friend told the magazine. “Sandringham is always fun, but it can also be quite stressful and very formal,” added the pal. “This Christmas will be low-key and informal.” A source previously told The Sun the royal parents “needed to recharge their batteries” during the holiday season.