LAHORE - Progressive Group, a representative platform of traders and industrialists, has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to defer the plan of installation of Electronic Device System (EDS) in megamalls, chain stores, cafes and restaurants by at least one year.

In a joint statement issued here on Saturday, Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Vice President Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer also urged the government to introduce ‘Fixed Tax’ regime for big malls and chain stores as is introduced for small traders.

They said traders are ready to pay their due share in taxes but enforcement of any system without consultation with the stakeholders and in such a hurried manner is not justifiable. They said that enforcement of any new system in such a manner will never yield result.

Progressive leadership urged the FBR to defer implementation on this project for one year and train the staff of these outlets properly on the usage of the system to get desired results.

However, to increase the revenue it should bring all these mega malls, chain stores and food points into fixed tax regime during this period, they concluded.