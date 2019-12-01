Share:

LAHORE - Robbers stabbed a 32-year-old milkman to death on a busy road in Sundar police precincts on Saturday morning, police sources said. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A police official last night told The Nation that the man riding on a motorcycle was going to supply milk to his customers as usual when unidentified men stopped him near a private housing society. The robbers stabbed the milkman to death and fled after collecting cash, mobile phones, and other valuables. The victim was lying dead in a pool of blood next to his motorcycle as police reached the crime scene.