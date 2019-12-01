Share:

Lahore - Supreme Court judge Umar Ata Bandial advised the female judges to exercise competence, impartiality, integrity, good temperament and courtesy as the hallmark during their profession saying that the institution of Judiciary does not thrive on coercive laws.

He was addressing the second day of the conference of women judges that was divided into three sessions. The chief guests were Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Designate Chief Justice LHC.

The first session featured panel discussion between Amna Liaqat, Psychologist, Muhammad Amir Munir, AD &SJ Kasur, and others. They identified issues marginalized groups of the society face when engaging the Civil Justice System, alongside issues relating to implicit bias, custody of children, access to justice by transgender, and maintenance of court decorum.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial in his closing remarks stated that the institution of judiciary does not thrive on coercive laws but upon public trust, and stressed that competence, impartiality, integrity, good temperament, and courtesy are the hallmark of a judge that should always be exercised.

Speakers of the second session included Sarah Belal Team leader of the Justice Project Pakistan, Masroor Zaman, D&SJ Kasur. The speakers stressed the need for developing gender sensitivity in cases involving women and put forward a number of recommendations. Acknowledging the success of the court, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, designate Chief Justice LHC, stressed the recent meetings of LHC with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the decision to establish GBV Courts throughout Pakistan and corresponding training of judges. While recognizing the problems that the they face, he recommended judges to adjudicate in accordance with the law and without any bias.

Focusing on gender and digital world, speakers of the last session deliberated upon topics ranging from the definition of cyber crimes to the investigation and complaint mechanism for the reporting of the same. The speakers emphasized on the need to have gender perspective.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, in his closing remarks addressed the problems relating to cybercrimes, while commenting on the ineffectiveness of the current cyber law, and inviting the legislature to address the matter. Concluding the day, Mr. Yousaf Saleem, Judge Civil Court, talked about his achievements, including being nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan. He talked about the challenges he combats as a visually disabled person and reminded all that the differently abled should not be discriminated against. He was also awarded standing ovation by the audience.