LAHORE - A large delegation of students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited the ISPR Directorate and met with Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor.

The DG ISPR expressed great pleasure and satisfaction on the interaction he had with inquisitive, confident and well aware students.

In an Instagram post, Asif Ghafoor, while addressing the students, said “Notwithstanding the challenges at hand, (you must) stay focused on your studies.”

Wishing the students good luck in future, the DG ISPR said “In your success resides success of Pakistan.”