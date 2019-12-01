Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir on Saturday warned that complaints of police torture and highhandedness would not be tolerated any more. The IGP made it clear to the newly-posted RPOs and DPOs that those who do not observe merit policy and deviate from policy guidelines will have to face strict accountability. The IGP stated this while addressing a conference at the central police office on Saturday. All RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs were present on this occasion. The IGP also said that police stations should be inspected properly. He also claimed that new postings in police department are made on the basis of merit, reputation, and performance. The police chief also warned the officers that those who misuse their powers will have to face the accountability and such faces will be uncovered. He also directed the senior police officers to take personal interest in working of investigation officers in order to improve the system of investigation. He said that police torture, illegal detention, or death in custody are not acceptable at all and the officers and officials found guilty of such practices will be held accountable.