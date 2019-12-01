Share:

GUJRANWALA - Two minor girls allegedly died due to the negligence of doctors here at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala on Saturday. Following the incident, the heirs staged a protest and demanded stern action against the doctors whose negligence claimed lives of both the girls. The heirs alleged that both the girls had been suffering from fever and were brought to the DHQ hospital where doctors administered injections. Soon condition of the minor girls deteriorated and they got unconscious, leading to their ultimate death. The heirs demanded that cases should be registered against the doctors and they must be provided justice.