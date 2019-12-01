Share:

HYDERABAD - Two days pre-entry test for admission to five disciplines of newly introduced BS Programme of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro began at the main campus of the varsity on Saturday.

A total of 1330 candidates including 880 male and 450 female had applied for admission in Business Administration, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, English and Garments Manufacturing, the university spokesman informed and added that on the first day, 720 male and female candidates were appeared in the pre-entry test while test of remaining candidates will be conducted tomorrow.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili along with Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Registrar Abdul Waheed Umrani, Director Admissions and Chairman Pre-Admission Test Committee Dr. Agha Faisal Habib visited the test centre and viewed the arrangements made for candidates.